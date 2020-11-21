Man arrested after mall robbery, police chase crash

TRUMBULL, Conn. (AP) — A man whose gun fired during a Connecticut mall robbery was taken into custody early Saturday after crashing his car during a police chase and holding officers at bay during a standoff for several hours, authorities said. The robber also struck and wounded a pedestrian while fleeing, police said.

Police were called to a jewelry store robbery at the Westfield Trumbull Mall in Trumbull shortly after 7 p.m. Friday. The robber displayed a gun and used it to shatter a display case, and the gun discharged, authorities said. No one was hurt.

The man grabbed several gold chains and ran off. Officers spotted a car fleeing the mall and gave chase until the car crashed in Bridgeport. The man refused to get out of the vehicle and police believed he still had the gun used in the robbery, leading to a standoff.

Bridgeport officials said the man surrendered peacefully shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday. His name and the charges have not been released.

Police said the person who was struck by the fleeing robber's car was taken to a hospital. The person's condition has not been released.