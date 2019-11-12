Man arrested in connection to fatal overdose in Shelton

A 22-year old Derby man was arrested Monday, Nov. 11, in connection with the fatal overdose of woman in Shelton in August.

Dion Sanders was charged with sale of narcotics, possession of narcotics and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was held on $250,000 bond and was arraigned in Derby Superior Court Tuesday, Nov. 12. Police said more arrests are expected in this case.

Shelton Police Detective Richard Bango said the arrest stems from a fatal drug overdose of a 25-year-old female that occurred in Shelton on Aug. 7

“An investigation by Shelton detectives revealed that Sanders sold the victim the drugs earlier that day,” said Bango. “A joint investigation was launched into Sanders by the Shelton and Derby police departments. A search and seizure warrant regarding illegal drug sales was also served at Sanders home in Derby and additional arrests are expected.”

