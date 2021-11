NEW YORK (AP) — A man suspected in a deadly mugging on a subway station stairway was arrested four months later after someone spotted him in Central Park and called a tip line, police said Saturday.

David Robinson, 53, was awaiting arraignment after being arrested Friday on murder and manslaughter charges in the death of Htwe Than Than. It wasn't immediately clear whether Robinson had an attorney who could comment on the allegations, and no phone number for his home could immediately be found.