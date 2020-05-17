Man charged after 120 mph chase on Maine Turnpike

FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — A Houlton man faces numerous charges after a highway chase that involved speeds of up to 120 mph, state police said Sunday.

Michael Pierce, 43, was charged Saturday with eluding a police officer, driving to endanger and driving with a suspended license.

Police initially tried to stop Pierce's car in Sabattus after getting multiple calls of a southbound vehicle driving erratically and speeding on the Maine Turnpike. The car continued weaving in and out of the breakdown lane before stopping in Falmouth.

Pierce was taken to the Cumberland County Jail, where it is unclear if he has an attorney.