Man charged after 7 officers hurt in storage center tussle

CHICAGO (AP) — A man is facing multiple charges after seven Chicago police officers were injured in an altercation at a storage center on the city’s near South Side.

Nathan Arrington, 57, has been charged with aggravated battery against a police officer, resisting arrest, assault and trespassing. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Officers were called to a storage facility around 11 a.m. Saturday on reports of a man causing a disturbance in the lobby. He allegedly refused to leave the property, prompting an altercation with the officers.

One officer was hospitalized for injuries to his shoulder and knee and was stabilized. Six other officers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police said Arrington wasn’t injured.