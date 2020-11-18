Man charged in Davenport man's shooting death last month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 19-year-old Davenport man who was on probation for numerous felony convictions has now been charged with first-degree murder in another man's shooting death.

Sherral Jermaine Tolbert, of Davenport, was served a warrant on the murder charge Monday at the Scott County Jail, where he was being held for violating probation on an earlier conviction.

Prosecutors allege Tolbert killed Lavonta Baker, 19, of Davenport on Oct. 25. Officers found Baker dead in a car after he had been shot several times, The Quad-City Times reported.

Tolbert also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Tolbert was booked into the Scott County Jail on Oct. 31 for violating his probation after he allegedly stole a vehicle. He was charged with first-degree theft in that case.

Tolbert was sentenced March 27 to three years of probation after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and two counts of assaulting police officer in two earlier cases.

Tolbert was being held without bond on the murder charge, and cash-only bonds totaling $25,000 for the new theft charge and charges of violating his probation.