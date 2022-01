KINSTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old. a police department said. Two others were wounded.

Kinston police charged Malik Dyshaun Bryant, 24, with an open count of murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder, news outlets reported. Bryant is being held in the Lenoir County Detention Center without bond. It's not known if Bryant has an attorney.