Man charged with DUI after Shelton crash injures 2

SHELTON - River Road was the site of yet another serious motor vehicle crash Wednesday - less than a month after two people died and one seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident along the same stretch of roadway.

Shelton police, fire and EMS were dispatched to the area of River Road and Nettleton Court about 7 p.m. for a head-on motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Upon officers arrival, Shelton Police Detective Richard Bango said they found 29-year-old Ryan Searles of Milford was driving his vehicle southbound on River Road and struck a vehicle traveling northbound head on.

“An investigation revealed that Searles was driving while under the influence and had cocaine in his possession,” said Bango. “The two occupants of the vehicle Searles struck were extricated from their vehicle and transported to the hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.”

Searles was arrested and charged with DUI, possession of narcotics, and failure to drive in the proper lane. Searles was released on a $2,000 bond and is due in Derby Superior court on March 18.

“We had a two car accident that led to two people being transported, and one person refusing treatment,” said Echo Hose Ambulance Corps Assistant Chief Joe Laucella. “One of the patients required to be extricated from a car.”

This is the latest accident on what is considered one of the most dangerous roads in the city. Two people were killed and one severely injured in a motor vehicle accident on River Road near midnight on Feb. 9.

Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said the Feb. 9 accident happened near Southbank Park along the Housatonic River. The police stated that a white BMW 5 with a driver and three passengers and a Toyota Rav 4 collided. The two people confirmed dead were in the BMW.

Two others from the BMW were taken to area hospitals. The driver of the Rav 4 was evaluated at the scene and released, police said.

No charges have been filed in this deadly accident. Police said the investigation is continuing.

River Road was closed for several hours by Murphy’s Lane and Rocky Rest Road for nearly 10 hours for this accident. The road has reopened around 7 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Over the years, River Road, also known as Route 110, has had a number of fatal crashes.

In April 8, 2018, Briana Torres-Carter, 23, and her eight-month fetus, and Shalymar Herrera, 18, of West Haven, were killed after one of two vehicles racing on River Road collided with their vehicle.

On May 6, 2016, Rosemarie Dwyer, a 69-year-old Shelton woman was killed in head-on crash on River Road in front of the Sports Center of CT.

