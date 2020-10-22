Man charged with bias crime in attack on neighbor

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man is facing bias crime and assault charges after police say he slashed his neighbor’s knee with a machete.

Clayton Briggs, 24, was arrested on Oct. 12 after police responded to a stabbing. According to a probable cause affidavit, when police arrived, they saw Briggs inside an apartment holding a machete, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Police told Briggs to drop the machete. He initially complied, but fled while officers were picking up the knife. Officers then arrested him.

Police found a man inside the apartment with his pant leg soaked in blood as well as a gash on his arm. He told officers he couldn’t feel anything below his knee.

Officers said they found slash marks on the screen door and broken glass.

The indictment alleges Briggs attacked his neighbor because of the man’s race or skin color. The probable cause affidavit says Briggs and the victim got into a fight the previous day about money.

The document says on the day of the attack, Briggs became agitated over some pills he believed were missing, and blamed his neighbor for taking the pills. The report says he destroyed things in his own apartment with a machete before going outside and slashing some outdoor furniture, and then turning to the neighbor’s apartment.

It wasn’t immediately known if Briggs has a lawyer.