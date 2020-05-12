Man charged with killing brother on Mother's Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his brother on Mother's Day, police said.

William A. Nutter, 40, was arrested Sunday following a domestic dispute involving his younger brother and mother, Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin told the News and Sentinel.

A police investigation found that Nutter assaulted his mother and his younger brother, Charles Ryan Cottle, 29, intervened, a criminal complaint said. During the altercation, the woman said she heard loud pops and saw Nutter firing a gun into the kitchen, according to the complaint. Nutter told police he was defending himself, the complaint said.

Cottle was shot nine times and a 9-millimeter handgun was found in the living room, it said.

Nutter was arraigned Monday and ordered to be held without bond until the case moves to Circuit Court, the newspaper reported.

It wasn't clear whether Nutter has an attorney.