RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Before his arrest at a Tukwila hotel on Friday, a 38-year-old man wanted in connection with the August shooting death of his girlfriend in Renton evaded police for nearly six weeks, according to King County prosecutors.

Vaughn Weems was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder domestic violence, accused of shooting Montisha Offord, 27, in the chest outside the Echo Mountain Apartments around 2 a.m. on Aug. 21, the Seattle Times reported.