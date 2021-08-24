Man charged with shooting at Connecticut Capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was charged Tuesday with firing multiple gunshots at the state Capitol in late May, one of several shooting incidents police believe he was involved in around the same time. No one was injured in any of the shootings.

State police said they arrested 74-year-old Floyd Gollnick of Southington, who already was detained in connection with shootings in Southington and Bristol. He was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief in connection with the Capitol shooting.