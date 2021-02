CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man shot by a Cedar Rapids police officer died Tuesday, three days after he was spotted running from a motel after a stabbing that left a woman dead, police said.

Police identified Arnell States, 39, of Cedar Rapids as a suspect in the early Saturday stabbing of two women who was shot by an officer as he ran from a Rodeway Inn in Cedar Rapids. He died Tuesday and an autopsy is planned by the state medical examiner.