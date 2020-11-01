Man dies after being hit by county sheriff deputy's vehicle

VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — A 68-years-old from southwest Indiana man is dead after being struck by a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle, according to Indiana State Police.

Police said the deputy was called to respond to a crash Saturday evening south of Vincennes when the man walked into the deputy’s path. State Police say the deputy’s emergency lights were activated during the crash.

The deputy's vehicle struck the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The man was identified as Kenneth W. McGiffen of Vincennes.

Authorities haven’t identified the deputy involved. The investigation was ongoing.