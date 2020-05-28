Man dies after fall from climbing trail near North Bend

NORTH BEND, Wash. (AP) — A man died after falling about 40 feet (12 meters) at a popular hiking and climbing area east of Seattle near North Bend, authorities said.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, a search-and-rescue team responded on Wednesday afternoon to a report of a 22-year-old man who had fallen off the trail at Little Si.

Eastside Fire & Rescue said they found the man’s body about a mile from the trailhead. Deputies say the man fell from the British Aisles climbing area.

The man's name has not been released.