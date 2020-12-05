Man fatally shot in Maryland mall parking lot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are investigating a fatal shooting in the parking lot at the Mall in Columbia.

Howard County police on Saturday identified the victim as Anthony Patterson, 20, of Owings Mills, Maryland.

Police say he was shot and killed around 10:23 p.m. Friday in the parking area in front of the Main Event entertainment venue.

Police say while the investigation is preliminary, they believe Patterson and the unknown shooter had a verbal altercation prior to the shooting.

Police have confirmed that no one else was injured. They have not identified the suspect and are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information in the case.