Man found dead in Mount Horeb house fire
MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — A Mount Horeb man was found dead after firefighters extinguished a a house fire.
Officials said firefighters were called to the Mount Horeb residence shortly before noon Wednesday.
The call initially came in as a structure fire and firefighters later learned a man was possibly trapped inside the home.
The victim was the only one in the house, authorities said.
Mutual aid was provided by Verona and Barneveld firefighters.
