Man found guilty of murder in shooting of Tennessee deputy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A jury on Thursday convicted a man of first-degree premeditated murder for fatally shooting a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy in 2018 before setting fire to his patrol car with his body inside.
Jurors found Steven Wiggins guilty of 10 charges in the May 2018 killing of Dickson County Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Baker, which sparked one of Tennessee's biggest manhunts, stretching over a two-day period. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Wiggins, with jury sentencing proceedings to begin Saturday. The trial began Monday. Jurors returned their verdict shortly after they began deliberations Thursday.