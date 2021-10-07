Man gets almost 5 years in pandemic relief loan fraud case

A man who faked suicide and went on the run to avoid prosecution for fraudulently seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus pandemic relief loans intended for struggling small businesses was sentenced Thursday to nearly five years in prison.
David Staveley, 54, of Andover, Massachusetts, and an accomplice were the first people in the country accused of fraudulently seeking Paycheck Protection Program loans when they were first charged in May 2020, the U.S. attorney's office in Rhode Island said in a statement.