Man goes missing while sailing at lake in southwest Colorado

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A search is underway for a man who is thought to have gone overboard while sailing at a lake that straddles the Colorado-New Mexico border.

The Durango Herald reports an unoccupied sailboat belonging to 78-year-old John Raymen Porter was found on the New Mexico side of Navajo Lake on the evening of Aug. 7. Christopher Smith, superintendent of Navajo Lake State Park, says investigators believe the Durango man was alone in the sailboat and was likely not wearing a life jacket when he went into the water.

Search efforts, which included a dive team, have been scaled down in recent days, but Smith says crews will actively look for Porter until he is found.

