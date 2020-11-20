https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Man-has-life-threatening-injuries-after-being-15742056.php
Man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in Fargo early Friday morning, according to police.
Authorities provided few other details about the shooting which happened just after 1 a.m. But, police did say they have detained everyone they believe was involved in the shooting.
Officials said they will provide more information later Friday.
