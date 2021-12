LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas judge who let a convicted felon out of jail last month in a separate case ordered him held without bail on Tuesday while he faces new charges in the shooting of a waiter at a restaurant in the city’s Chinatown district.

Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, 23, refused to leave jail for an initial court hearing following his Monday arrest, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. A court officer said Gaston-Anderson cited medical reasons.

Across town, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and others gathered with members of the Asian Community Development Council at the retail complex where ShangHai Taste waiter Chengyan Wang was shot multiple times early Dec. 20 in what police characterized as a botched after-hours burglary.

The event was to show support and raise funds for Wang, who moved to Las Vegas earlier this year and remains hospitalized in intensive care. His family lives in China.

Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure noted in court that he let Gaston-Anderson out of jail in early November with conditions including a ban on visiting the city’s resort corridor while he faced pandering and weapon charges.

Bonaventure said Gaston-Anderson, who police said had no known home address, was arrested less than two days later on burglary and theft charges and another judge allowed him to be freed on $3,000 cash bail.

Court records show that Gaston-Anderson previously pleaded guilty to felony attempted grand larceny in 2018 and was sentenced to up to 18 months of probation.

An online GoFundMe account hosted by the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce raised nearly $35,000 for Wang by Tuesday. Another fund by the Asian Community Development Council collected almost $15,000.

ShangHai Taste restaurant co-owner Joe Muscaglione told the Review-Journal last week that Wang was shot seven times. Initial reports said he was shot 11 times.

Police said there was no evidence the shooting was a hate crime or that the shooter specifically targeted the Asian community.