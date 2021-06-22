Man is first to stand trial under Hong Kong's security law ZEN SOO, Associated Press June 22, 2021 Updated: June 22, 2021 11 p.m.
A prison van, left, which a police officer says is carrying Tong Ying-kit arrives at a court in Hong Kong Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Tong, accused of inciting secession, is the first person to stand trial under the national security law in Hong Kong since it was implemented nearly a year ago, as Beijing tightens its grip over the semi-autonomous city.
HONG KONG (AP) — A man accused of driving a motorcycle into police officers while carrying a Hong Kong protest flag became on Wednesday the first person to stand trial under the national security law implemented last year as China's central government tightened control over the city.
Tong Ying-kit was arrested on July 1, 2020, a day after the national security law took effect, for allegedly inciting secession by driving into the crowd of officers while bearing a flag with the slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times.” Several officers were knocked over and three sustained injuries.