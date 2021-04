JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man was found shot and killed inside a U-Haul truck over the weekend.

Police say they believe he was struck by gunfire while driving the truck around 9 p.m. Sunday. He had been shot multiple times, WAPT-TV reported.

He then crashed into a home, WJTV-TV reported. No one inside the home was hurt.

Police were searching for a suspect. They’re asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.