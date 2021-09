WELLSTON, Mo. (AP) — A 30-year-old man was killed and a 5-year-old child was hurt in a weekend shooting in a St. Louis suburb.

Police said the shooting was reported shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 6200 block of Chatham Avenue in Wellston.

Officers found Arion Burse dead at the scene. The 5-year-old was rushed to a hospital where the child is stable.

A suspect in the shooting has been arrested. The Major Case Squad is investigating the shooting.