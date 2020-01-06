https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Man-killed-in-accidental-shooting-in-downtown-St-14952505.php
Man killed in accidental shooting in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say an employee at a downtown St. Louis restaurant died after he accidentally shot himself.
KMOV-TV reports that the shooting happened Sunday evening in a bathroom at Gringo Tacos + Burgers. Police believe the employee was changing clothes in the bathroom when the gun went off.
Police say the shooting is not suspicious.
