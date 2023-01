LAKE STEVENS, Wash. (AP) — A man was killed in a shooting involving police on Friday north of Snohomish in Lake Stevens, police said.

Lake Stevens police officers were called to the Frontier Village shopping center around 11:30 a.m., according to Nathan Fabia, a Mukilteo police officer who is also the spokesperson for the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, a law enforcement group that leads investigations into police use of force.