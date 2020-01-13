Man killed while cutting trees in eastern Kentucky

WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP) — A man has been killed while cutting trees in eastern Kentucky, police said.

Authorities were notified Saturday morning of a logging accident in Letcher County, state police said in a statement.

An investigation found that a tree cut by workers got stuck in the top of another tree and later fell and struck David Michael Thomas, 25, of Knott County, causing fatal injuries. No other injures were reported.

Police were continuing to investigate.