Man killed, wife seriously injured in fire in NJ home

NUTLEY, N.J. (AP) — A man was killed and his wife seriously injured in a fire in a New Jersey home over the weekend, authorities said.

Essex County prosecutors and Nutley police said fire crews were called at about 6 p.m. Saturday to a blaze in a single-family home in Nutley.

Joseph Collar, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later, authorities said. His wife, whose name wasn't released, was taken to Clara Maas Medical Center in serous condition, they said.

The cause and origin of the blaze are under investigation, but the preliminary investigation indicates heavy fire damage in the garage, officials said.