Man operating boat near lake channel found dead in water

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was operating a boat in the Town of Tainter was found dead in the water near the Lake Tainter Channel.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a missing person about 11:30 p.m. Friday. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the boat partially tied up to the dock with its lights still on and the motor running.

The man's body was found in the water near the board. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

No further details have been released.