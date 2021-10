SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man who unleashed a hail of gunfire from an assault rifle at a San Diego restaurant in 2019 pleaded guilty Thursday to charges that will send him to prison for decades.

Stefano Parker, 32, entered pleas to five charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and is expected to be sentenced in January to 49 years in state prison, according to an official at San Diego County Superior Court.