FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man accused of participating in violent demonstrations in Fargo during a protest over the death of George Floyd last summer pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court.

Errick Toa, 31, of Fargo, pleaded guilty to civil disorder for his role in the May 30 protests. Authorities say he jumped on top of a police vehicle and caused extensive damage. He is seen on video stomping on the windshield and shattering it, prosecutors say.