Man pleads guilty to killing his girlfriend and his mother

HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) —

A western Montana man pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that he killed his girlfriend and his mother and tried to kill his father on his parents' property near Stevensville, hours after his parents confronted him about his illegal drug use, court records said.

Logan Dallas Christopher, 25, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide for the March 10 shootings, the Ravalli Republic reported.

Marissa Wahl and Tiffanie Greenslade were shot in a fifth-wheel trailer where Christopher and Wahl lived with their two children, ages 3 and 11 months.

Wahl, 25, was shot in the back of the head at close range and Greenslade, 47, was shot multiple times, with shots fired downward through her head into the floor, prosecutors said.

Christopher was also charged with shooting Noe Christopher, 57, in the arm and firing more rounds at him as he ran away.

Christopher was arrested in Missoula after leading officers on a pursuit.

District Judge Howard Recht scheduled Christopher's sentencing for July 15.