LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to smuggle guns through Arkansas to Mexican drug cartels.

In a statement, federal prosecutors said Andrew Scott Pierson, 47, of Jay, Oklahoma, entered his plea before a federal judge in Little Rock, Arkansas. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1 million at sentencing, which hasn’t yet been scheduled.