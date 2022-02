KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man accused of indiscriminately firing a gun in the middle of a Kansas City street was shot and injured by police early Tuesday morning, officials there said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in a residential area in the Ivanhoe Northeast neighborhood. Officers who arrived on the scene for reports of a shooting found a man in the street firing a handgun into the air, television station KSHB reported.