Man’s cat found after 2 months at Oregon rest area

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — A man has been reunited with his cat more than two months after she slipped out of his car at an eastern Oregon rest area.

The East Oregonian reports Antonio Martinez stopped at the Deadman Pass rest area east of Pendleton during his move from Texas to Beaverton.

He says that’s when his 4-year-old tabby cat Korra slipped out. He says he and his father searched without success.

Last week, a motorist headed home to Aberdeen, Washington, stopped at the rest area and spotted Korra. Robert Holt says he used a ham sandwich to lure the feline into his car.

Holt’s wife made calls until reaching an animal rescue person who took Korra to a shelter.

After checking her microchip, Martinez and Korra were reunited.

Martinez says he was shocked but happy to learn she was found. He says she’s thin but recovering well.

Information from: East Oregonian, http://www.eastoregonian.com