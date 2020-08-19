Man sentenced to more than 15 years for multiple carjackings

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 19-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced Wednesday to 15.5 years in prison for participating in six carjackings within three months, federal prosecutors said.

Deron Mitchell Jr., pleaded guilty in February to six counts of carjacking and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

Prosecutors said Mitchell and Deandre Moore committed their first carjacking in September 2018. The committed five more carjackings in two days in November of that year. They were caught the next day inside a stolen vehicle with other stolen property.

Moore pleaded guilty in May and was also sentenced to 15.5 years in prison.