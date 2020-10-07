Man shot by Vancouver police dies, officers on leave

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man who was shot by Vancouver police during a stabbing Sunday has died at a hospital.

Clark County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brent Waddell told The Columbian in an email that the man died Monday.

Authorities have not identified the man. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading an investigation of the shooting, said in a news release Tuesday afternoon that the county medical examiner’s office is determining his cause of death and will release his name.

The man forced his way into an apartment, stabbed his girlfriend and injured several other people at Parc Central Apartments on Sunday, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Several people inside the apartment were able to get the suspect back outside, where he confronted officers, police said.

“The suspect refused police commands to drop his weapon. Two Vancouver Police officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect,” police said. The man was then taken to a hospital.

The victims were treated for injuries and released the following day from the hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The two officers who fired their weapons have been placed on critical incident leave, which is standard procedure after incidents in which officers fire their weapons. The officers have not yet been identified.