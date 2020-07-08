Man shot by deputies booked into southeast Kansas jail

IOLA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man who was shot by two sheriff’s deputies at a campground in a tiny southeast Kansas town following an altercation.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that 41-year-old Edward Bridges, of Chanute, was taken into custody Tuesday after he was released from the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Bridges has been booked into the Allen County Jail. The Woodson County attorney didn't immediately return a phone message, and it is unclear whether he has been charged. The sheriff's office said they didn't know whether he had an attorney.

The July 2 shooting in Neosho Falls occurred as two Woodson County deputies were questioning the man about a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Neosho Falls has about 140 residents about 75 miles (121 kilometers). southeast of Topeka. Both deputies fired shots, hitting him.