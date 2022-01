WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A 29-year-old man was shot by police in the lobby of the Warwick Police Department on Friday after attacking officers with a knife, authorities said.

A group of officers was entering the lobby from a briefing in a nearby room when the man lunged at officers, striking one in the torso, according to a release from Warwick police. Four officers shot at the man, who was given medical help and taken to Rhode Island Hospital, police said.