Man sought after 2 women shot, killed in SC home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Investigators are looking for a man who authorities said shot and killed two women in a South Carolina home.

The shooting happened Monday night in a home near Hopkins, Richland County deputies said.

Dontrell Henry Rufus, 28, is charged with two counts of murder and has not been taken into custody, deputies said in a statement.

Deputies did not give a motive for the killings.

The names or any details on the women shot have not been released.