Man targeted in meals fraud probe faces passport charge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who authorities say is a target in a sweeping federal investigation into alleged fraud in a student meals program has been arrested on a passport charge, according to a complaint unsealed Thursday.
Mohamed Jama Ismail, 49, was charged with knowingly making a false statement when he applied for a new passport in March — after authorities seized his passport in January. Court documents say he falsely claimed that he lost his passport. Ismail was arrested Wednesday at the airport as he tried to travel overseas with the new document.