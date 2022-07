BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say they have caught up with a man wanted for attempted murder and terrorizing in Bismarck.

The 38-year-old man has been on the run since last Tuesday when police say he fired a gun at a vehicle. Officials say he was taken into custody Sunday night at a residence in Mandan by the U.S. Marshals Service with assistance from local police and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.