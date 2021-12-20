Man who joined Capitol melee gets nearly 4 years in prison

A man who joined a mob in one of the most violent attacks on police during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Monday to nearly four years in prison.
Devlyn Thompson, 28, wrote an apology letter to the officer whom he assaulted during a melee in a tunnel where police battled with dozens of rioters for more than two hours. Still, He also expressed remorse for his actions before U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth sentenced him to three years and 10 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.