Man who pointed loaded handgun at deputies sentenced

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Vancouver man who pointed a loaded handgun at Clark County sheriff’s deputies as they responded to a domestic disturbance in July 2019 was sentenced Wednesday to nearly five years in prison.

Clark County Superior Court Judge John Fairgrieve acknowledged that DeAngelo D. Clayton was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time and had made comments about wanting to die. But despite the mental health factor and Clayton’s remorsefulness, the judge said he could not find a reason to sentence him below the standard range and handed down a 58-month sentence, the Columbian reported.