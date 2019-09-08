Manchester airport to conduct emergency preparedness drill

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is going to conduct an emergency preparedness exercise involving 75 different agencies and about 80 volunteers.

The three-hour exercise using a mock aircraft is scheduled for Sept. 18. The airport will remain open during the drill and there will be no impact to daily operations.

Airport travelers, local businesses and neighbors should be aware of emergency response vehicles operating around the airport.

Airport Director Ted Kitchens said the airport conducts an emergency preparedness drill every three years involving collaboration between the airport, airlines, aircraft rescue and firefighters and mutual aid partners.