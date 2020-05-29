Manchester firefighter charged in cold-case sexual assaults

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut firefighter was arraigned Friday in Hartford Superior Court for alleged sexual assaults spanning from 2001-08.

Manchester firefighter Angelo Alleano is accused of raping three victims in Manchester and another in Vernon, the Hartford Courant reported.

Officials said Alleano was linked to the crimes by DNA evidence that was a familial match for a DNA profile collected by a company that helps people track their ancestry. The company was able to generate a family tree from their sample that led authorities to Alleano.

Authorities said Alleano made confessions to Vernon Police after he was arrested Wednesday.

Alleano, who is now on unpaid leave, has been a local firefighter for 24 years and served as the firefighters’ local union president.

Judge James Sicilian set bail at $1 million and continued the case to July 10 at Rockville Superior Court. Prosecutors had requested $5 million bail, citing the seriousness of the allegations.