Many Michigan residents still vote in-person for primary

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — More than 1 million Michigan voters have cast absentee ballots in the state’s primary election.

But there were still those who chose to vote in-person on Tuesday, including Irma Ramirez.

“I wanted to make sure that my voice was heard,” the 73-year-old Novi resident said after voting at the Detroit suburb’s Civic Center complex.

The primary features several races in which nominees will be chosen for U.S. House and statehouse seats in races that will be decided in November. The election was marked by a surge of mail-in absentee ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

Uyoung Suggs also voted in-person on Tuesday, but for a different reason. The 40-year-old from Novi said she lost track of time and didn’t request a mail-in ballot by the deadline.

Still, Suggs said she felt safe while voting.

“There was social distancing in place. They made sure all the pens were sanitized, I noticed,” she said. “Yeah, I felt like everybody had proper gear on and was protected inside, all the volunteers. So, I felt very safe, yeah.”