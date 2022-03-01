Many nations support UN resolution to demand Russia stop war EDITH M. LEDERER, Associated Press March 1, 2022
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — From a tiny Pacific island nation to Europe’s economic powerhouse, country after country lashed out Tuesday at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urged support for a U.N. resolution demanding an immediate halt to Moscow’s offensive and withdrawal of all Russian troops.
But Russian President Vladimir Putin had a few supporters as well at the U.N. General Assembly's emergency session, including Cuba and North Korea.
Written By
EDITH M. LEDERER