Marcos says sea feud involving China keeps him up at night

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the long-raging disputes in the South China Sea that involve China, the Philippines and other coastal states have kept him “up at night” and warned that any major confrontation in Asia, similar to the war in Ukraine, would be disastrous to the world.
Marcos spoke Wednesday at a World Economic Forum dialogue in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos, where he was asked about his seven-month-old presidency, his economic strategy and key security worries, including the increasingly tense South China Sea territorial conflicts.